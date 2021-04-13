42 migrants dead after boat from Yemen capsizes off Djibouti coast

(CNN) At least 42 migrants have died after a boat they were travelling in from Yemen capsized off the coast of Djibouti, East Africa, during the early hours of Monday morning, the United Nations' International Office for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

The IOM's Regional Director for East and the Horn of Africa, Mohammed Abdiker, also tweeted Tuesday that "grim pictures" of "children's bodies ashore" have now emerged. A tweet from Abdiker earlier said that at least 16 children (8 boys and 8 girls) were among the dead.

A press release from the IOM on Tuesday said that the 60 "migrants were being transported by people smugglers" from Yemen to Djibouti and that this was the second tragedy of this nature "in just over a month."

Last month's tragedy saw smugglers throw 80 people overboard due to overcrowding, causing at least 20 people to drown, the press release said.

"Every year, tens of thousands of young African migrants from the region make the dangerous journey from countries like Somalia and Ethiopia through Djibouti and Yemen in search for work in the Gulf," according to the press release.

Read More