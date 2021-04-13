Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder

(CNN) A Burkina Faso court charged former President Blaise Compaore in absentia on Tuesday in connection with the 1987 murder of then-President Thomas Sankara, one of the most infamous killings in Africa's post-independence history.

Sankara, a charismatic Marxist revolutionary often called "Africa's Che Guevara," was assassinated during a coup led by his former friend Compaore.

Compaore went on to rule Burkina Faso for 27 years before being ousted in a 2014 uprising and fleeing to Ivory Coast, where he is believed still to live. He has previously denied any involvement in Sankara's death.

A military tribunal on Tuesday charged Compaore with complicity in the assassination, undermining state security and receiving cadavers, a court document seen by Reuters showed.

Compaore's former right-hand man, General Gilbert Diendere, was also charged with several crimes related to Sankara's killing, including complicity in the assassination.

