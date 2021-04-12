A guide for Muslims celebrating Ramadan during the pandemic

(CNN) This week, Muslims across the United States will begin observing another pandemic Ramadan.

But this year's holy month -- marked by fasting, prayer, reflection and community -- will be different than the last, as vaccines are now available and some Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Still, health experts and community groups warn it's not completely safe to share suhoor, iftar and taraweeh with friends and family. They're urging followers to mark Ramadan with caution, and have even issued guidance.

Here's what they want you to know: