Baseball player Freddie Freeman surprises a young Phillies fan who gave away a home run ball to a Braves fan

(CNN) The Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman rewarded a young Phillies fan for his act of generosity toward an Atlanta fan.

The Braves were facing the Philadelphia team at their home field, Truist Park, on Friday when Freeman hit a home run right to young Joshua Scott, who was watching the game with his dad, James.

In a video of the moment, Joshua missed catching the ball by inches -- causing it to fall in the bullpen. However, after several tries, he finally caught the ball thrown to him from the ground.

But Joshua then did the unexpected: he gave the ball to a fan who was wearing a Freeman jersey. The exchange, which was captured by Bally Sports, went viral.

𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩



Two @Phillies fans handing this Freddie Freeman home-run ball to a young @Braves fan in a Freeman jersey 👏 pic.twitter.com/CKzY09WNC7 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 10, 2021

During Sunday's game, the Braves organization planned a special surprise for the Scott's to reward Joshua for his gesture.

