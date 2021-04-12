Early Chinese Americans were blamed for diseases and denied health care. So they built their own hospital

(CNN) When diseases have historically spread in the US, so too has discrimination and hate against Asian Americans .

Just as Asian Americans have protested racism against them today, Chinese Americans in San Francisco at the time fought back, building their own hospital to provide the critical services that their local government had denied them.

It started with anti-Chinese sentiment in the 1800's

Chinese immigrants began making their way to American shores in the mid-1800s , among thousands of people hoping to improve their economic fortunes during the California Gold Rush.

Eventually, they would come to be exploited for cheap labor, working in industries such as farming, restaurants, laundry and most notably, railroad construction . And when an economic panic swept the US in the 1870s, White citizens scapegoated Chinese immigrants for taking away jobs.

Anti-Chinese sentiment continued to rise throughout the late 1800s, laying the groundwork for discriminatory policies such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and resulting in White mobs violently driving out Chinese communities across the West.

At the same time, the US was battling disease outbreaks including the Bubonic Plague and small pox, said Laureen Hom, an assistant professor of political science at California State Polytechnic University who wrote a case study on Chinese Hospital when she was a public health researcher in 2013.

Chinese immigrants in San Francisco were forced to live in poorer, overcrowded neighborhoods under unsanitary conditions, where such diseases were more prevalent, Hom said. On top of that, the prevailing scientific theory at the time held that diseases were caused by breathing "bad air."

The result: Chinese communities were blamed as sources of the disease.

"They were neglected by mainstream institutions and that fed into how they were blamed for these diseases," Hom said.

Chinese people faced barriers to health care

Instead of working to improve the poor conditions of Chinatown, officials in San Francisco subject the neighborhood and its residents to countless inspections and responded with punitive measures against Chinese immigrants, Hom said.

Public health laws allowed police to harass Chinese immigrants for living in crowded conditions and shut down Chinese businesses because they were deemed as sources of illnesses, according to Hom.

Restrictive quarantines prevented Chinese people from leaving Chinatown while White people could pass through without issue, wrote Grace Chen, in an October 2020 article published in the Yale Undergraduate Research Journal

A Chinese apothecary in San Francisco's Chinatown is shown in the mid-1880s.

The Chinese community also faced challenges in accessing health care, Hom said.

There were few services in or around their own neighborhood, and traveling to hospitals elsewhere meant potentially risking harassment and violence. They often faced discrimination in the hospitals that agreed to admit them, such as higher taxes and fees than White residents. There were cultural barriers, too: hospital staff couldn't speak Chinese and many immigrants were skeptical of Western medicine.

"Chinatowns were severely neglected by mainstream institutions," said Hom. "And so the communities themselves took care of each other."

So they took matters into their own hands

The Chinese Six Companies , a group of merchant-led community organizations formed to assist Chinese immigrants with life in the US, eventually came together to provide health care for Chinatown residents.

Despite resistance from local officials and lobbying groups, the Chinese Six Companies finally opened the Tung Wah Dispensary in Chinatown around 1900.

Staffed by both Western-trained physicians and Chinese herbalists, the dispensary served as an early model of community-based health care. It also provided free or low cost services to patients who couldn't afford it.