California struggles with vaccine equity as state prepares to expand eligibility to all adults

Los Angeles (CNN) Dr. Jerry Abraham is determined to ensure California's most vulnerable communities have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Abraham has spent the last several months calling state officials to demand vaccine doses for Black and brown people in hard hit South Los Angeles, developing vaccine sites that welcomed walk-in patients, hosting mass vaccination events featuring entertainers and deploying mobile vaccination fleets to neighborhoods where residents don't have transportation.

Abraham, director of vaccines at Kedren Community Health Center, said he is now vaccinating 5,000 people a day and filling a void in a community that might otherwise be neglected.

"We broke down every barrier that stood between people and their vaccines," Abraham told CNN. "No appointment, that's OK. No internet or email, phone or transportation, can't walk, talk or see, can't speak English, undocumented, homeless -- none of those things were barriers."

Dr. Jerry P. Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health, oversees another day were hundreds of people line up for their turn at receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Kedren Health.

and a statewide mandate that allocates 40% of vaccine doses to underserved communities. According to state data, 20% of vaccine doses have been administered to Latinos, who make up 39% of the population and 56% of cases. And 3% of vaccines have been administered to Black people in California, who make up 6% of the population and 4% of the cases. White people, meanwhile, have received 29% of vaccines and make up 20% of cases and 37% of the populations. California remains one of the states with the worst disparities in vaccinating its Latino population despite efforts like Abraham's