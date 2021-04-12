California struggles with vaccine equity as state prepares to expand eligibility to all adults

Los Angeles (CNN)Dr. Jerry Abraham is determined to ensure California's most vulnerable communities have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Abraham has spent the last several months calling state officials to demand vaccine doses for Black and brown people in hard hit South Los Angeles, developing vaccine sites that welcomed walk-in patients, hosting mass vaccination events featuring entertainers and deploying mobile vaccination fleets to neighborhoods where residents don't have transportation.
Abraham, director of vaccines at Kedren Community Health Center, said he is now vaccinating 5,000 people a day and filling a void in a community that might otherwise be neglected.
"We broke down every barrier that stood between people and their vaccines," Abraham told CNN. "No appointment, that's OK. No internet or email, phone or transportation, can't walk, talk or see, can't speak English, undocumented, homeless -- none of those things were barriers."
California remains one of the states with the worst disparities in vaccinating its Latino population, in particular, despite efforts like Abraham's and a statewide mandate that allocates 40% of vaccine doses to underserved communities. According to state data, 20% of vaccine doses have been administered to Latinos, who make up 39% of the population and 56% of cases. And 3% of vaccines have been administered to Black people in California, who make up 6% of the population and 4% of the cases. White people, meanwhile, have received 29% of vaccines and make up 20% of cases and 37% of the populations.
Health advocates say misinformation about the vaccine and lack of access have been key reasons for the racial inequities in California. Now they are urging the state and its partners to boost vaccination efforts in communities of color to prevent the disparity from growing when all California adults become eligible for the shot on April 15. Some fear that residents with reliable internet, transportation and the ability to take off work will continue to outpace poor Black and Latino communities that have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19.
California officials were blasted earlier this year when when a vaccine program meant for seniors living in Black and Latino communities was misused by outsiders who obtained the special group codes needed to schedule appointments.
Gov. Gavin Newsom responded saying the group codes were being abused and that the program would switch to individual codes. About a week later, Newsom's administration announced it was setting aside 40% of vaccine doses for hard-hit communities.
"Vaccinating our most impacted communities, across our state, is the right thing to do and the fastest way to end this pandemic," Newsom said last month.
A 'flawed' vaccine rollout
Dr. Manuel Pastor, director at the University of Southern California's Equity Research Institute, said while the state is improving its efforts to vaccinate more people of color, the initial vaccine programs were "deeply flawed."
Pastor said many of the sites failed to consider essential hourly workers who are largely people of color, residents without internet or smartphones, and families without vehicles.
"It was a system that was destined to produce vaccine inequity," Pastor said.
Pastor said if California wants to close the racial gap in vaccinations it needs to engage more employers so people feel comfortable taking off work, build more sites on public transportation routes and appoint trusted messengers who can convince Latino residents that the vaccine programs are not connected to immigration authorities.
Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, said California needs to maintain its focus on equit