The first Black mayor in Brooklyn Center says Daunte Wright's shooting is 'unfathomable'

(CNN) A young mayor has worked to unite ethnic groups in a Minneapolis suburb for years. The killing of a Black man is now bringing outrage to his city.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday during a traffic stop. Police Chief Tim Gannon has said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The shooting took place about 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

While Elliott told reporters that he couldn't order the officer's firing, he said that he "fully supports releasing the officer of her duties."

"My position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession," Elliott said.

For the past two years, Elliott has served one of the most diverse suburbs in the Twin Cities area.

More than half of Brooklyn Center's 30,000 residents are from communities of color. Nearly 45% of the city's residents are White while 29% are Black, 16% are Asian, and 13.5% are Hispanic, according to US Census data.

There is a significant community of Liberian Americans in Brooklyn Center as well as in neighboring Brooklyn Park, advocates say.

In the hours after Wright's death, hundreds of people took the streets to protest and a crowd gathered around the police department. Authorities said there were reports of people throwing rocks and other objects at the police building.