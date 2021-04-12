Paris (CNN) One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in front of a private hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told CNN.

The source said that the attacker fled the scene outside the Henry Dunant Hospital, in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital, using a two-wheeled vehicle.

The geriatric hospital, located in an affluent neighborhood, is run by the French Red Cross and it currently serves as a Covid-19 vaccination center.

Speaking to BFM TV, the mayor of the 16th arrondissement, Francis Szpiner, said the shooting was "not a terrorist attack against a vaccination center" and that inoculations will continue at the site.

"At this time, the attacker has not been identified. It goes without saying that his identification will allow for a significant progress in the investigation. We are leaning towards a targeted criminal attack," he added.

Read More