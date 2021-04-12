One dead, one injured in shooting outside Paris hospital

By Barbara Wojazer and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Mon April 12, 2021

Police and firefighters outside the Henry Dunant hospital on Monday.
Paris (CNN)One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in front of a private hospital in Paris on Monday, a police source told CNN.

The source told CNN the attacker fled the scene outside the Henry Dunant Hospital, in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital, using a two-wheeled vehicle. A motive is not yet known.
The geriatric hospital is run by the French Red Cross and it currently serves as a Covid-19 vaccination center.
    Several gunshots were reported outside the hospital and the injured person was taken into care at the hospital.
      This is a developing story.