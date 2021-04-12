Moms: bringers of life, soothers of boo-boos, inventors of your favorite foods and the one person you should thank (but don’t) for somehow bringing about every good thing that’s ever happened to you in your entire life.
So, on Mother’s Day, a box of drugstore chocolates isn’t quite going to cut it, is it?
That’s why, this Mother’s Day, you should get help from the only other people in the world who can really relate to the trials, tribulations and triumphs that your mother knows so well: other mothers.
At GlobeIn, the socially conscientious subscription gift box for women, many of the gifts your mother might receive come from mothers in their own right who have managed to create nurturing environments for their children in arduous conditions — and use that motherly energy to craft some of the world’s most beautiful and thoughtful crafts.\
There’s Farzana Parveen, a 37-year-old in India who somehow finds time between managing a household, raising four growing boys and cooking for multitudes at all family functions to create the most delicate, intricate and romantic tin candle lanterns we’ve ever seen. You see, Parveen wasn’t allowed by the patriarchal society she was a part of to get an education past the eighth grade, even though she wanted that more than anything. Now she’s determined to make sure her own children are well educated, and she’s using the money she makes from her lantern workshop to put them through school. Her lanterns are featured in GlobeIn’s Bud Box.
Or, through GlobeIn, your mom may come to know the handiwork of 54-year-old Noorjahan, the rare woman to own her own house in rural India. After her children all grew up and moved away and her husband passed away, she defied the customs that said a woman in a conservative Indian family couldn’t take up work in a woodshop. She taught herself the craft of woodworking, became an expert at polishing and finishing wood and now fashions the collapsible wooden trays that have delighted so many customers of the Bonjour Box at GlobeIn.
Unique, cosmopolitan and socially respectful, GlobeIn’s subscriptions will ensure your mother receives something fun, worldly and educational every month in a carefully and respectfully curated box of artisanal goods that’ll make a splash in her home for years to come. And because everything GlobeIn sends is fair trade certified, you know your money is actually helping the local people they’re sourced from and not lining the pockets of huge, impersonal conglomerates that don’t do anything for native economies. True, homegrown artisans will prosper and get to continue to contribute to the global melange that makes ours such a wonderful, diverse world to live in — these are presents with a purpose.
With a gift subscription from you, your mother can choose a different GlobeIn box to receive each month, meaning she can focus on her green thumb with a gardening-centric box in April and add a little zip to the magic she makes in the kitchen in May, then spruce up her bedroom in June. There’s a box to suit every aesthetic and taste, from the Savvy to the Bounty to the Prep and Soiree, and more.
It’s not just about stuff, either. GlobeIn clients become part of a worldwide conversation about fair trade and sustainability, with an exclusive Facebook group of over 17,000 passionate members who chat about their favorite finds, the best uses they’ve found for their monthly gifts and what more they can do to help make the world a better place. GlobeIn members also get free online classes via GlobeIn Adventures, like learning to cook Oaxacan food (and margaritas) from a Mexican chef.
