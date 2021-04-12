(CNN) —

Cricut makes some of the best crafting machines out there — and whether you’re an at-home hobbyist or you use them for your work, they really do it all: The much-lauded Maker machine can cut 300-plus materials, including leather and mat board. Another machine, the Cricut Joy, can be used for making custom graphics for T-shirts or adding decals to household objects like mugs and phone containers.

Now both machines are on sale with significant discounts from a few different retailers — and just in time for Mother’s Day shopping, so you can either DIY a gift or give the Cricut to the crafty mom in your life for less. Read on for more details about each tool.

Cricut Maker ($299, originally $399.99; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

This tabletop machine can cut through balsa wood, leather, fabrics and paper with ease. It’s especially great for DIY sewers, because it can cut out and mark up patterns. If you’re looking for some inspiration, digital sewing patterns are also available for downloading — the company partners with Simplicity and Riley Blake Designs for those — or you can upload your own.

If you want to expand your crafting powers, you can also pick up accessories from the complementary line, which include scorers, embossers, perforators and other cutting tools for different effects.

And, might we add, it looks good too? You don’t have to hide this machine in the craft closet if someone drops by, as it comes in pretty shades of pink, lavender and light blue.

Cricut Joy ($139, originally $179.99; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Walmart Cricut Joy

The Cricut Joy is great for people who do anything with labels and decals — which also happen to be ideal first efforts for those who are new to crafting. Whether you’re making spice jar labels, designing a monogram, creating team jerseys or helping your kid with a project, this machine can trace and cut any shape or design on a ton of materials, from vinyl to cardstock and label paper. You do all the designing from a handy app that comes with a project library and a selection of fonts. And despite its tiny footprint, the Joy is a powerhouse — it can handle up to 20 feet of material in one go.

