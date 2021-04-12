From cleaning supplies to personal care products to even groceries, Amazon has it all. And after some extensive perusing through the site, want to know what our latest obsession is? Amazon fashion.
“Amazon has done a great job of breaking down the trends — from utilitarian options, retro prints and women’s suits,” says celebrity stylist Erin Noël, who styles clients for red carpet events, music videos and commercials.
But what should you buy this season? Celebrity stylist Alyssa Sutter, who is known for her work with Rachel Zoe and looks on the red carpet, commercial and editorial shoots, encourages everyone to start with a trench coat, a statement piece of jewelry and a chic sneaker — all of which can go with anything.
Creative manager and celebrity fashion stylist at Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Kelvin “K.J.” Moody recommends people get their hands on a pair of fitted shorts, some basic T-shirts, lightweight dresses and pops of color — noting that basics and monochromatics are having a serious moment. “These are easy to make into a nice high-low look,” Moody says, a method of styling he calls ‘seesaw.’ “Fashion is most aesthetically pleasing when something is weighted more heavily than something else,” he explains. “It gives it a focal point, looks cohesive and balanced, but adds excitement and interest because something is different.”
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of their favorite fashion finds at Amazon, all under $100, along with some top-rated options we couldn’t help but show you.
Women’s fashion
R.Vivimos Summer Long Dress (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)
Yes, this is the “it” dress of the season, and we aren’t mad about it. The nap dress is equal parts comfortable and feminine, making it practically irresistible.
___________________________________________________________________________
The Fifth Label Collared Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress (starting at $62.96; amazon.com)
Noël loves this utility dress because it’s an on-the-go option that’s easy and fashionable. What more could we ask for when we’re forced to leave the house, not wearing pajamas.
___________________________________________________________________________
Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal (starting at $28.02; amazon.com)
What should you wear with a utility dress like the one above? Noël recommends these cute sandals by Franco Sarto. Although the tangerine shade would be her pick, we think the black or white pairs would be stunning too.
___________________________________________________________________________
R.Vivimos Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($31.99; amazon.com)
If you want to incorporate florals into your spring wardrobe, this puff sleeve midi dress is for you. Pair it with your favorite sneakers for that casual, cool-girl vibe.
___________________________________________________________________________
The Drop Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket ($59.90; amazon.com)
Designed in partnership with influencer Lisa DiCicco Cahue, this faux leather shirt jacket is giving the ultimate New York vibes, and is one of our favorite trends of the moment.
___________________________________________________________________________
Lack Of Color Wave Terrycloth Bucket Hat ($99; amazon.com)
Accessories are a necessary fashion statement too. Sutter loves the texture and color options of this bucket hat. She can image the hats paired with swimsuits on a beach day or paired with a dress and flats for an everyday look.
___________________________________________________________________________
Kendall + Kylie Double Breasted Cropped Blazer (starting at $32.71; amazon.com)
Moody thinks this cropped blazer is a great piece for your everyday wardrobe, recommending to pair it with this ribbed tank top and these bike shorts from the collection as well.
___________________________________________________________________________
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Link Chain Bracelet ($45; amazon.com)
Sutter believes that “Amazon is a great place to find on-trend jewelry without the splurge.” She loves this chunky gold bracelet to elevate any spring look.
___________________________________________________________________________
Lionstill Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress (starting at $18.76; amazon.com)
We’re finding any way to transfer the comfort of our sweats to other aspects of our wardrobe, which is why we want this tie-waist sweater dress is every color.
___________________________________________________________________________
Floerns Frill Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse ($18.99; amazon.com)
Noël recommends updating your typical white t-shirt this spring, and try puff sleeves instead. “Wear these with the wide leg jeans I already know you added to your cart.”
___________________________________________________________________________
The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater ($39.90; amazon.com)
This sweater by The Drop, designed in partnership with influencer Suyapa Lucy, is easily one of our favorite Amazon finds. The racer tank fit sets it apart from other pieces we have our eyes on.
___________________________________________________________________________
Fossil Wiley Leather Flap Crossbody Handbag ($95.31; amazon.com)
Your handbag is just as important as the outfit at hand. You can’t go wrong with this crossbody by Fossil that’s available in five colors and even features a large front buckle that gives it a sophisticated touch.
___________________________________________________________________________
London Fog Single Breasted Long Trench Coat (starting at $93.87; amazon.com)
A trench coat is proven to stand the test of time. Invest is a well-fitted option like this by London Fog that can easily transition through all four seasons.
___________________________________________________________________________
Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress (starting at $13.98; amazon.com)
Some dresses are seriously love at first sight. “This bohemian dress will take you from the beach to dinner in style. Throw it on with sandals and some gold necklaces and you are ready to go,” says Noël.
___________________________________________________________________________
The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress ($59.90; amazon.com)
Available in sizes XXS to 3X, this poplin maxi dress will suit a wide variety of body types. Better yet: It’s so roomy that you won’t ever feel restricted while you’re out and about.
___________________________________________________________________________
Puma Carina Sneaker (starting at $49.99, originally $60; amazon.com)
Now introducing your new everyday white sneakers. Don’t be surprised when you want to wear them with everything.
___________________________________________________________________________
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Crop Jean ($39.90; amazon.com)
“Ditch your skinny jeans, and not just because Gen Z said so, but because a wide leg is in style for spring,” says Noël, noting that the fit is more comfortable and chic. “Wear these with an oversized blazer, or your favorite T-shirt, and you’ve quickly updated your look.”
___________________________________________________________________________
Franco Sarto Chania Heeled Sandal (starting at $44.29; amazon.com)
“These lime green heels will look great with all of the neutrals you picked up in 2020,” says Noël. The pop of color this spring and summer is sure to turn heads.
___________________________________________________________________________
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag ($36; amazon.com)
We totally agree with Sutter when she remarks that reusable tote bags can go beyond the grocery store for a cool everyday bag. She loves ones from Baggu like this one because the brand “makes really fun prints and colors to match all your looks this spring.”
___________________________________________________________________________
The Drop Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater ($31.52; amazon.com)
“Knitwear is a big trend this coming season,” says Sutter. “Try a full knit set, which is a great way to stay comfortable but still look put together.” That’s why she recommends this pullover sweater by The Drop. If you want the full set, pair it with the matching ribbed shorts.
___________________________________________________________________________
Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (starting at $47.70; amazon.com)
“I personally always buy my jeans from Amazon, specifically Levi’s,” exclaims Sutter. “Their styles are always so flattering and never boring, plus they are under $100!”
___________________________________________________________________________
Tonjori High Waist Palazzo Pants (starting at $19.79; amazon.com)
Headed back into the office? These roomy palazzo pants, available in 24 colors, are sure to even impress your most stylish coworker.
___________________________________________________________________________
Astr The Label Embroidered Nava Midi Slip Skirt (starting at $45; amazon.com)
According to Sutter, “this celery-colored slip skirt is perfect for spring’s pastel trend, especially when paired with a matching kitten heel for a tonal look.” She recommends completing the look with a faux leather shirt in a camel color to mix in the utilitarian vibe that’s super on trend.
Men’s fashion
Stacy Adams Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt ($49; amazon.com)
This shirt is a favorite by two of our fashion insiders. Sutter says that this “hits a couple different trends for spring — retro and knitwear all in one.” Noël recommends pairing it with some cropped black pants.
___________________________________________________________________________
Fizili Waterproof Wrist Watch ($28.96; amazon.com)
Looking for a new watch without breaking the bank? How sleek is this matte black wrist watch that just screams luxury.
___________________________________________________________________________
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Crewneck Sweater (starting at $10.93; amazon.com)
“Stripes are classic, and this option from Goodthreads would look great with a pair of pants or denim,” says Noël, which obviously makes it a good choice from your Zoom meeting to dinner.
___________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Stretch Khakis (starting at $16.01; amazon.com)
If you have to ditch your sweats, the replacement pants should at least be comfortable right? One reviewer wrote that “the relaxed fit shape of these combined with the slight stretch in the fabric makes them super comfortable,” so you know these are a great choice.
___________________________________________________________________________
Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Button-Down (starting at $29.17; amazon.com)
We’re obsessed with the blue striped pattern of this Tommy Hilfiger button-down, vibrant but classic enough to be worn year after year.
___________________________________________________________________________
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA Sandal (starting at $29.43; amazon.com)
Not only are Birkenstocks comfy, but they can also be a powerful accessory — especially in a fun color. “I would style these with a straight leg trouser in beige, white tee and printed short sleeve camp shirt,” explains Sutter.
___________________________________________________________________________
Swag Point Hip Hop T-Shirt (starting at $19.59; amazon.com)
A graphic T-shirt is a great way to let a more casual outfit make a statement. Check out this one that’s at the top of Moody’s list.
___________________________________________________________________________
Tommy Hifiger Hooded Rain Trench Jacket ($77.10, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
A trench coat is a quintessential wardrobe staple for warmer temps, for both men and women. Sutter calls this one a “perfect, timeless” option.
___________________________________________________________________________
Levi’s 569 Loose Straight Fit Jean (starting at $38.48; amazon.com)
“This style from Levi’s is giving me serious ‘90s skater nostalgia,” says Sutter. She’s loving the loose fit denim trend for men.
___________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket (starting at $24.60; amazon.com)
Noël let us know that shirt jackets are in as a great lightweight jacket style, so we couldn’t help but find the perfect one on Amazon.
___________________________________________________________________________
Adidas Performance Samba Shoe (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)
According to Sutter, the Adidas Samba shoe “is making a major comeback in neutrals and fun color combos.” She says you can’t go wrong with this classic pick.
___________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Short Sleeve Print Shirt ($17.80; amazon.com)
This palm tree print just screams vacation, right? You’ll surely reach for this number to frolic around in this summer. ___________________________________________________________________________
WT02 Jogger Pants (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)
Want to dress on trend, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort? Luckily Noël is loving a relaxed feel for menswear this season, so a pair of joggers like these definitely fits the bill.
___________________________________________________________________________
Goodthreads Standard Fit Oxford Shirt (starting at $12.13; amazon.com)
An oxford shirt is essentially an elevated basic. These bad boys should be your go to for that work event or even date night.
___________________________________________________________________________
Billy Reid Quilted Knit Bomber Jacket (starting at $49.05; amazon.com)
In case you haven’t heard, bomber jackets are back and better this season, according to Noël. She says that “this Billy Reid sweater bomber jacket is great with a white tee and jeans.” The thing that sets this apart from other bomber is the quilted knit material. She says this “is a nice change from leather or heavier outwear that you may have picked up this winter, in a softer color for spring.”
___________________________________________________________________________
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater (starting at $13.43; amazon.com)
Noël loves a quarter zip sweater like this one because it can “polish up a T-shirt and provide a nice layer under a jacket for both style and warmth.” She remarks that because this option is available in a variety of colors, you can totally pick one that best fits your wardrobe.
___________________________________________________________________________
The Hat Depot 100% Cotton Packable Bucket Hat (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)
Moody recommends adding this 100% cotton bucket hat to your casual everyday outfit. Grab one in an unexpected shade, if you want to add a pop of color like he advises.
___________________________________________________________________________
Champion Basic Short Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $8.77; amazon.com)