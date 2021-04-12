(CNN) —

From cleaning supplies to personal care products to even groceries, Amazon has it all. And after some extensive perusing through the site, want to know what our latest obsession is? Amazon fashion.

“Amazon has done a great job of breaking down the trends — from utilitarian options, retro prints and women’s suits,” says celebrity stylist Erin Noël, who styles clients for red carpet events, music videos and commercials.

But what should you buy this season? Celebrity stylist Alyssa Sutter, who is known for her work with Rachel Zoe and looks on the red carpet, commercial and editorial shoots, encourages everyone to start with a trench coat, a statement piece of jewelry and a chic sneaker — all of which can go with anything.

Creative manager and celebrity fashion stylist at Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Kelvin “K.J.” Moody recommends people get their hands on a pair of fitted shorts, some basic T-shirts, lightweight dresses and pops of color — noting that basics and monochromatics are having a serious moment. “These are easy to make into a nice high-low look,” Moody says, a method of styling he calls ‘seesaw.’ “Fashion is most aesthetically pleasing when something is weighted more heavily than something else,” he explains. “It gives it a focal point, looks cohesive and balanced, but adds excitement and interest because something is different.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of their favorite fashion finds at Amazon, all under $100, along with some top-rated options we couldn’t help but show you.

Women’s fashion

R.Vivimos Summer Long Dress (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon R.Vivimos Summer Long Dress

Yes, this is the “it” dress of the season, and we aren’t mad about it. The nap dress is equal parts comfortable and feminine, making it practically irresistible.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Fifth Label Collared Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress (starting at $62.96; amazon.com)

Amazon The Fifth Label Collared Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress

Noël loves this utility dress because it’s an on-the-go option that’s easy and fashionable. What more could we ask for when we’re forced to leave the house, not wearing pajamas.

___________________________________________________________________________

Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal (starting at $28.02; amazon.com)

Amazon Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal

What should you wear with a utility dress like the one above? Noël recommends these cute sandals by Franco Sarto. Although the tangerine shade would be her pick, we think the black or white pairs would be stunning too.

___________________________________________________________________________

R.Vivimos Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($31.99; amazon.com)

Amazon R.Vivimos Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

If you want to incorporate florals into your spring wardrobe, this puff sleeve midi dress is for you. Pair it with your favorite sneakers for that casual, cool-girl vibe.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Drop Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket ($59.90; amazon.com)

Amazon The Drop Faux Leather Long Shirt Jacket

Designed in partnership with influencer Lisa DiCicco Cahue, this faux leather shirt jacket is giving the ultimate New York vibes, and is one of our favorite trends of the moment.

___________________________________________________________________________

Lack Of Color Wave Terrycloth Bucket Hat ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lack Of Color Wave Terrycloth Bucket Hat

Accessories are a necessary fashion statement too. Sutter loves the texture and color options of this bucket hat. She can image the hats paired with swimsuits on a beach day or paired with a dress and flats for an everyday look.

___________________________________________________________________________

Kendall + Kylie Double Breasted Cropped Blazer (starting at $32.71; amazon.com)

Amazon Kendall + Kylie Double Breasted Cropped Blazer

Moody thinks this cropped blazer is a great piece for your everyday wardrobe, recommending to pair it with this ribbed tank top and these bike shorts from the collection as well.

___________________________________________________________________________

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Link Chain Bracelet ($45; amazon.com)

Amazon Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Link Chain Bracelet

Sutter believes that “Amazon is a great place to find on-trend jewelry without the splurge.” She loves this chunky gold bracelet to elevate any spring look.

___________________________________________________________________________

Lionstill Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress (starting at $18.76; amazon.com)

Amazon Lionstill Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress

We’re finding any way to transfer the comfort of our sweats to other aspects of our wardrobe, which is why we want this tie-waist sweater dress is every color.

___________________________________________________________________________

Floerns Frill Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Floerns Frill Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse

Noël recommends updating your typical white t-shirt this spring, and try puff sleeves instead. “Wear these with the wide leg jeans I already know you added to your cart.”

___________________________________________________________________________

The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater ($39.90; amazon.com)

Amazon The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater

This sweater by The Drop, designed in partnership with influencer Suyapa Lucy, is easily one of our favorite Amazon finds. The racer tank fit sets it apart from other pieces we have our eyes on.

___________________________________________________________________________

Fossil Wiley Leather Flap Crossbody Handbag ($95.31; amazon.com)

Amazon Fossil Wiley Leather Flap Crossbody Handbag

Your handbag is just as important as the outfit at hand. You can’t go wrong with this crossbody by Fossil that’s available in five colors and even features a large front buckle that gives it a sophisticated touch.

___________________________________________________________________________

London Fog Single Breasted Long Trench Coat (starting at $93.87; amazon.com)

Amazon London Fog Single Breasted Long Trench Coat

A trench coat is proven to stand the test of time. Invest is a well-fitted option like this by London Fog that can easily transition through all four seasons.

___________________________________________________________________________

Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress (starting at $13.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Some dresses are seriously love at first sight. “This bohemian dress will take you from the beach to dinner in style. Throw it on with sandals and some gold necklaces and you are ready to go,” says Noël.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress ($59.90; amazon.com)

Amazon The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS to 3X, this poplin maxi dress will suit a wide variety of body types. Better yet: It’s so roomy that you won’t ever feel restricted while you’re out and about.

___________________________________________________________________________

Puma Carina Sneaker (starting at $49.99, originally $60; amazon.com)

Amazon Puma Carina Sneaker

Now introducing your new everyday white sneakers. Don’t be surprised when you want to wear them with everything.

___________________________________________________________________________

Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Crop Jean ($39.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Wide Leg Crop Jean

“Ditch your skinny jeans, and not just because Gen Z said so, but because a wide leg is in style for spring,” says Noël, noting that the fit is more comfortable and chic. “Wear these with an oversized blazer, or your favorite T-shirt, and you’ve quickly updated your look.”

___________________________________________________________________________

Franco Sarto Chania Heeled Sandal (starting at $44.29; amazon.com)

Amazon Franco Sarto Chania Heeled Sandal

“These lime green heels will look great with all of the neutrals you picked up in 2020,” says Noël. The pop of color this spring and summer is sure to turn heads.

___________________________________________________________________________

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag ($36; amazon.com)

Amazon Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

We totally agree with Sutter when she remarks that reusable tote bags can go beyond the grocery store for a cool everyday bag. She loves ones from Baggu like this one because the brand “makes really fun prints and colors to match all your looks this spring.”

___________________________________________________________________________

The Drop Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater ($31.52; amazon.com)

Amazon The Drop Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

“Knitwear is a big trend this coming season,” says Sutter. “Try a full knit set, which is a great way to stay comfortable but still look put together.” That’s why she recommends this pullover sweater by The Drop. If you want the full set, pair it with the matching ribbed shorts.

___________________________________________________________________________

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (starting at $47.70; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

“I personally always buy my jeans from Amazon, specifically Levi’s,” exclaims Sutter. “Their styles are always so flattering and never boring, plus they are under $100!”

___________________________________________________________________________

Tonjori High Waist Palazzo Pants (starting at $19.79; amazon.com)

Amazon Tonjori High Waist Palazzo Pants

Headed back into the office? These roomy palazzo pants, available in 24 colors, are sure to even impress your most stylish coworker.

___________________________________________________________________________

Astr The Label Embroidered Nava Midi Slip Skirt (starting at $45; amazon.com)

Amazon Astr The Label Embroidered Nava Midi Slip Skirt

According to Sutter, “this celery-colored slip skirt is perfect for spring’s pastel trend, especially when paired with a matching kitten heel for a tonal look.” She recommends completing the look with a faux leather shirt in a camel color to mix in the utilitarian vibe that’s super on trend.

Men’s fashion

Stacy Adams Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt ($49; amazon.com)

Amazon Stacy Adams Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt

This shirt is a favorite by two of our fashion insiders. Sutter says that this “hits a couple different trends for spring — retro and knitwear all in one.” Noël recommends pairing it with some cropped black pants.

___________________________________________________________________________

Fizili Waterproof Wrist Watch ($28.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Fizili Waterproof Wrist Watch

Looking for a new watch without breaking the bank? How sleek is this matte black wrist watch that just screams luxury.

___________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Soft Cotton Crewneck Sweater (starting at $10.93; amazon.com)

Amazon Goodthreads Soft Cotton Crewneck Sweater

“Stripes are classic, and this option from Goodthreads would look great with a pair of pants or denim,” says Noël, which obviously makes it a good choice from your Zoom meeting to dinner.

___________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Stretch Khakis (starting at $16.01; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Stretch Khakis

If you have to ditch your sweats, the replacement pants should at least be comfortable right? One reviewer wrote that “the relaxed fit shape of these combined with the slight stretch in the fabric makes them super comfortable,” so you know these are a great choice.

___________________________________________________________________________

Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Button-Down (starting at $29.17; amazon.com)

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Button Down

We’re obsessed with the blue striped pattern of this Tommy Hilfiger button-down, vibrant but classic enough to be worn year after year.

___________________________________________________________________________

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA Sandal (starting at $29.43; amazon.com)

Amazon Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA Sandal

Not only are Birkenstocks comfy, but they can also be a powerful accessory — especially in a fun color. “I would style these with a straight leg trouser in beige, white tee and printed short sleeve camp shirt,” explains Sutter.

___________________________________________________________________________

Swag Point Hip Hop T-Shirt (starting at $19.59; amazon.com)

Amazon Swag Point Hip Hop T-Shirt

A graphic T-shirt is a great way to let a more casual outfit make a statement. Check out this one that’s at the top of Moody’s list.

___________________________________________________________________________

Tommy Hifiger Hooded Rain Trench Jacket ($77.10, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tommy Hifiger Hooded Rain Trench Jacket

A trench coat is a quintessential wardrobe staple for warmer temps, for both men and women. Sutter calls this one a “perfect, timeless” option.

___________________________________________________________________________

Levi’s 569 Loose Straight Fit Jean (starting at $38.48; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's 569 Loose Straight Fit Jean

“This style from Levi’s is giving me serious ‘90s skater nostalgia,” says Sutter. She’s loving the loose fit denim trend for men.

___________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket (starting at $24.60; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket

Noël let us know that shirt jackets are in as a great lightweight jacket style, so we couldn’t help but find the perfect one on Amazon.

___________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Performance Samba Shoe (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Adidas Performance Samba Shoe

According to Sutter, the Adidas Samba shoe “is making a major comeback in neutrals and fun color combos.” She says you can’t go wrong with this classic pick.

___________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Short Sleeve Print Shirt ($17.80; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Regular Fit Short Sleeve Print Shirt

This palm tree print just screams vacation, right? You’ll surely reach for this number to frolic around in this summer. ___________________________________________________________________________

WT02 Jogger Pants (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WT02 Jogger Pants

Want to dress on trend, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort? Luckily Noël is loving a relaxed feel for menswear this season, so a pair of joggers like these definitely fits the bill.

___________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Standard Fit Oxford Shirt (starting at $12.13; amazon.com)

Amazon Goodthreads Standard Fit Oxford Shirt

An oxford shirt is essentially an elevated basic. These bad boys should be your go to for that work event or even date night.

___________________________________________________________________________

Billy Reid Quilted Knit Bomber Jacket (starting at $49.05; amazon.com)

Amazon Billy Reid Quilted Knit Bomber Jacket

In case you haven’t heard, bomber jackets are back and better this season, according to Noël. She says that “this Billy Reid sweater bomber jacket is great with a white tee and jeans.” The thing that sets this apart from other bomber is the quilted knit material. She says this “is a nice change from leather or heavier outwear that you may have picked up this winter, in a softer color for spring.”

___________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater (starting at $13.43; amazon.com)

Amazon Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater

Noël loves a quarter zip sweater like this one because it can “polish up a T-shirt and provide a nice layer under a jacket for both style and warmth.” She remarks that because this option is available in a variety of colors, you can totally pick one that best fits your wardrobe.

___________________________________________________________________________

The Hat Depot 100% Cotton Packable Bucket Hat (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon The Hat Depot 100% Cotton Packable Bucket Hat

Moody recommends adding this 100% cotton bucket hat to your casual everyday outfit. Grab one in an unexpected shade, if you want to add a pop of color like he advises.

___________________________________________________________________________

Champion Basic Short Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $8.77; amazon.com)