(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite pair of over-ear headphones; a discounted, refurbished Kindle Paperwhite; and savings on beauty products from Ulta. All that and more below.

Amazon Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a refurbished pair of the best headphones on the market back at the ultra-low price of $199.99. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Ulta Ulta

Through April 17, Ulta is offering deep discounts on some of its bestselling essentials at the Spring Haul Event. Stock up on your favorites from top brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Pixi and more, or take this as an opportunity to discover new favorites, like a satisfyingly gross foot peel from Baby Foot.

Amazon Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite

If you’re in the market for a solid e-reader and don’t mind a refurb, consider this page-turner of an Amazon deal on a couple of Kindle Paperwhite devices. These models have either 8GB or 32GB of storage, so both casual and voracious readers can find the perfect Paperwhite for their library’s needs. And starting at just $69.99, the lightweight e-reader is a total steal, and you’ll still be getting features like weeks-long battery life and an easy-on-the-eyes screen that reads like a real page.

Amazon Echo Show 10

If you’re looking to add Alexa to your home, now’s your chance to pick up the Echo Show 10 — Amazon’s latest, most advanced smart display — at an all-time low price. This device’s 10-inch display sits atop a motorized circular base, allowing it to automatically spin to keep you in frame during video chats or to keep content in your line of vision, and right now it’s $50 off at $199.99 . Plus, it boasts all the Echo Show features you’re already familiar with, like access to entertainment streaming services and, naturally, the famously helpful voice assistant. For more information, read our full review.

Amazon Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp

If you find yourself feeling SAD during the darker months of the year, consider picking up our favorite light therapy lamp for travel while it’s on sale. The Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp is down to just $30.59, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year, from its usual $59.99 price tag. Though the light’s surface area is relatively small, we loved how it folds up to fit in carry-ons and small spaces and boasts brightness options and adjustable light direction in a tiny but mighty package.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Sephora

Sephora Sephora

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to just top-tier Rouge members. Those who have attained Rouge status can snag a 20% off sitewide discount when they use code OMGSPRING now through April 19, while VIBs will be able to save 15% starting on April 13 and Insiders will be 10% off starting on April 15. Start shopping as soon as you’re able in order to avoid your favorite beauty buy selling out during this stellar savings event.

EarFun Air ($53.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the white EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s latest weekend sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and other kitchen tools for up to 50% off.

You’ll find discounts on everything from waffle irons, saucepans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start off spring with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off its Nova and Wave mattresses and 10% off its Original and Elements mattresses with promo code APRIL21 during the brand’s Spring Sale. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by April 13.

Apt2B

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s 10th Anniversary Sale. Through April 19, the home retailer is taking 15% off storewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more, so you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($109, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Underscored previously dubbed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live the most comfortable earbuds around, and now you can snag a new pair on sale. Amazon is marking down the buds in Mystic White to $109 — just $2 away from the lowest price we’ve seen. These bean-shaped buds nestle against your ear to deliver a robust soundstage. For more info, read our full review here.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s Sleep Better Sale. You can nab $100 off the Pod mattress, $50 off the Pod Pro Cover, plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. You’ll also score an additional $150 off the Pod or Pod Pro by stacking the code AFF150 on top of this offer. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new spring wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. For just one more day, take up to 40% off your purchase when you use code SPRINGITON at checkout. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to breezy tees and cute, warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Anniversary Sale is on now, which means markdowns sitewide for members of the brand’s loyalty program (it’s free to join!). Use code YAY at checkout to take $30 off orders of $90 or more, so you can snag a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories for less. And when you spend over $60, the same promo code will qualify you for a free three-pack of black face masks with your purchase — the cost of the masks won’t count toward your $90 purchase, but all you have to do is add them to your cart to see the savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($189.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $10 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $189.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $879.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models up for grabs for as low as $879.99 for a limited time. Choose from Midnight Green and silver colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 256GB or 512GB. Your purchase comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, and the phone itself features everything you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through April 18, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked-down refurbs. If you opt for an open-box product, Best Buy will list the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange Promise.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.