Japan to start releasing treated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbors such as South Korea.

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.

The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said, and the whole process is expected to take decades.

"On the premise of strict compliance with regulatory standards that have been established, we select oceanic release," the government said in a statement after relevant ministers formalized the decision.

The water needs to be filtered again to remove harmful isotopes and will be diluted to meet international standards before any release.

