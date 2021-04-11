WWE stars Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks make history as first Black women to duke it out in WrestleMania main event

(CNN) WWE stars Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made wrestling history as the first Black women to face each other in a WrestleMania title match, according to the sports entertainment company.

Belair defeated Banks, becoming a champion for the first time in her WWE career, according to WWE.

The duo stepped into the ring on Saturday night to close out the first night of WrestleMania 37, WWE's biggest event of the year. Both were met with cheers from fans, who were in attendance for the first time in over year.

Over 25,000 fans attended the live event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, while millions more watched from home through streaming platforms , according to WWE.

Belair entering the ring on Saturday.

"I love the fact that this is not just something that's just about me and it's not just about making history," Blair, 32, told the Tampa Bay Times last week . "It's about going out and representing for women and for Black women. It's going to be amazing."