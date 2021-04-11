Two Utah deputies were shot in an altercation with a man near sheriff's office

(CNN) Two Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputies were shot near the sheriff's office building Saturday morning by a man during an altercation, authorities say.

The deputies were doing campus security on the sheriff's office property and around the Salt Lake County Metro Jail when an altercation began around 10:30 a.m. local time, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a news briefing.

Rivera told reporters there was "some type of altercation" but that it was unclear what led to it.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the deputies encountered a man in his 30s on the lawn near the sheriff's office building and when they approached, the man "produced a handgun and began to fire."

Both deputies were taken to the hospital for treatment, Rivera said. One is in stable condition after being shot in the face and the other is in critical condition after being shot in the eye, the sheriff added.

