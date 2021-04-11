Pentagon police officer charged in shooting deaths last week may face new charges over a 2020 incident

(CNN) The Pentagon police officer who was charged with two counts of murder Friday may be facing charges related to an incident in 2020 in which he pointed a shotgun at a woman's face, authorities said.

Takoma Park, Maryland, police say they will be filing criminal charges after video surfaced of David Hall Dixon -- accused of killing two people in a shooting last week -- aiming a shotgun at a woman during an incident in 2020.

Police said at the time of that incident Dixon told them that he deployed pepper spray and had possession of a concealed weapon, but did not mention the shotgun. Takoma Park Police said due to protocol and "concern over the officer's use of force outside of his jurisdiction" the Pentagon Force Protection Agency was notified and investigated the incident.

"None of the responding officers were aware of the existence of the video that was recently circulating showing Mr. Dixon pointing a shotgun in the female's face," Takoma Park Police said Friday.

Police did not specify what charges they would recommend for Dixon.

Read More