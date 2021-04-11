Los Angeles woman suspected of killing her 3 young children, police say

(CNN) A Los Angeles woman suspected of killing her three young children, all under 5 years of age, is now in custody police said Saturday.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, is the lone suspect in the deaths, LAPD officials said at a news conference.

The children were ages 3, 2 and 6 months, said Lt. Anthony Cato.

A law enforcement source told CNN the three were stabbed. Police have not announced the cause of death.

A police report was not immediately available and it's unknown whether Carrillo has an attorney.

