Driver arrested in hit-and-run death of Sandra Feuerstein, New York federal judge

(CNN) A woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident that killed federal judge Sandra Feuerstein and injured a 6-year-old in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday.

Nastasia Andranie Snape was arrested Saturday and faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and leaving the scene of a crash with injury, according to jail booking records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

CNN has been unable to determine if Snape is represented by an attorney who would comment on her behalf.

Feuerstein was a judge for the US District Court in the Eastern District of New York.

In a statement, Mark Lesko, acting US attorney of the Eastern District of New York, said the office extended its condolences to the court community and Feuerstein's family.

