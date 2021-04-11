Arizona congressional aide found dead after being reported missing in Death Valley

(CNN) An Arizona congressional aide was found dead in a remote area of Death Valley, just days after being reported missing during a camping trip with his girlfriend, officials said.

Alexander Lofgren, 32, and 27-year old Emily Henkel, both from Tuscon, were located on a steep ledge Thursday via aerial reconnaissance, the Inyo County Sheriff's office said in a series of press releases.

"A hoist operation was attempted, but due to the extreme location the two team members who rappelled down were unable to reach Lofgren and Henkel," the sheriff's office said.

When rescuers were able to reach the couple on Friday, they found Lofgren dead. Henkel was alive and flown out for medical treatment.

"This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved," Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said.

