How a 6-year-old with two rare disorders inspired a country song about Kenny Chesney

(CNN) A 6-year-old with a rare combination of genetic disorders just got his big break in Nashville thanks to a nonprofit and some songwriters for Kenny Chesney, who helped him get through years of hospital stays.

Nash Hensley, of South Bend, Indiana, was born with two genetic disorders: achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder characterized by dwarfism, and phenylketonuria, or PKU, which causes the phenylalanine amino acid to build up in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic . PKU is caused by a defect in the gene that produces the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine, so Nash is required to live on a restricted, low-protein diet.

Hensley's mother, Angela, told CNN she didn't know her son would have either until days after he was born. She said doctors told her they believe Nash is the only child in the United States to have both disorders.

She said that her son had an unusual amount of trouble breathing compared to others with achondroplasia. But after a long journey of surgeries, sleep studies and relying on machines to get enough oxygen, Hensley is doing much better.

He was on oxygen for two years, his mother said, and needed a decompression of his foramen magnum -- the opening in the base of the skull where the brain and spinal cord connect. This opening is smaller in little people, which can make it more difficult to breathe as nerves cannot move around as freely.

