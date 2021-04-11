Incident at Iran's Natanz facility a 'terrorist action,' nuclear chief says

Tehran (CNN) Iran's Atomic Energy Organization condemned an incident at the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday, calling it a "terrorist action," according to the Iranian telegram channel of the Revolution Guard Corps, or IRGC.

Akbar Salehi, chief of the organization, said, "Today's attack demonstrates that the enemies of Iran's progress and advancement in nuclear science, as well as nuclear negotiations, are in desperation committing terrorist actions against the nuclear technology at Natanz [nuclear facility]," reported IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Salehi also said, "Iran reserves the right to respond against the perpetrators, and those who committed the terrorist action," IRGC reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian officials confirmed an "incident" at Natanz, a day after the government said it was launching more than 150 new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the underground facility.

"Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or leaks," said Behrouz Kamalvand, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization. "The causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later."

Read More