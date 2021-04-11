'Incident' at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility a day after starting up new centrifuges

Tehran (CNN) Iran on Sunday confirmed an "incident" at a nuclear plant in Natanz, a day after the government said it was launching more than 150 new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the underground facility.

In local news agency reports, Iranian officials suggested the facility may have come under attack, speculating the plant may have been targeted as the country discusses a revival of the Iran nuclear deal with its Western signatories.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement.

Behrouz Kamalvand, a spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, acknowledged the incident had affected the electricity grid of the facility, the semi-official news agency Fars reported Sunday.

"Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or leaks," Kamalvand said. "The causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later."

