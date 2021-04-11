India hits 100 million vaccinations as Covid-19 cases surge to record numbers

New Delhi (CNN) India has been gripped by a life or death race against Covid-19, as the country of nearly 1.4 billion people rolls out one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world while recording all-time high tallies of infections.

The country reported a record-high daily total of almost 153,000 coronavirus cases Sunday with 839 new deaths, according to health ministry figures. India's total caseload stands at more than 13.5 million -- second only to the United States and Brazil -- including nearly 170,000 fatalities.

"Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic" warned Kejriwal. "The situation is worrisome, the government is working to improve it."

At least 37 doctors serving at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 -- after previously receiving both doses of the vaccine.

The doctors have mild symptoms but 32 are under home isolation, while five chose to get admitted at the hospital to avoid the risk of infecting their families, the hospital's spokesperson confirmed to CNN. Hospital authorities are looking into the source of their infection, discovered Thursday, and further contact tracing is underway, the official added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a four-day vaccination drive starting Sunday.

India is now regularly administering over 3 million vaccines a day, surpassing the United States' daily rollout and gaining on China's, according to University of Oxford research group Our World in Data.

States such as Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab have complained of vaccine shortages, however, and several districts in Maharashtra have had to suspend inoculation drives, the state's health minister said Thursday.

According to a senior administrative official in Mumbai, more than 70 centers in the city have said they do not have vaccines available. The central government has said it is doing everything it can to help the states, according to statement from the health minister earlier this week.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, is producing Covid-19 vaccines for countries participating in the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, but deliveries will be delayed in April as India battles the new wave of infections.

Raghav Chadha, national spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote to Modi Saturday asking he adopt a policy of "vaccine nationalism"

"Do not let vaccination centre [sic] shut while doses are being flown out of the country," he said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced a slew of new restrictions in Delhi to fight the coronavirus spike there.

This includes a ban on all gatherings (social, political or religious), a cap on attendance at weddings and funerals at 50 and 20 people respectively, and restaurants, movie theaters and public transport must operate at half occupancy.

Delhi authorities announced Friday that all educational institutions will remain closed until further notice.