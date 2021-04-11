When should you get the vaccine if you have had Covid-19? Dr. Wen explains

(CNN) Over 175.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States as of April 9, but many people still have questions about when to get the vaccine -- particularly if they have had Covid-19 over the past year.

Taking the vaccine also becomes more complicated if someone was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 or was diagnosed in between their two doses.

People need to take several factors into account when getting the vaccine, according to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

It's important to monitor your symptoms if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19, said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. You should make sure you are healthy when receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Also be sure to consult with your own medical provider if you tested positive for Covid-19 or are experiencing symptoms.

