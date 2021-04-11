(CNN) The film 'Happy Gilmore' is a touchstone for so many golf and film fans.

But one Masters hopeful's resemblance to a character in the film has led to Happy Gilmore himself wishing him luck.

Will Zalatoris, who is making his debut at Augusta National, and Gilmore's caddy at The Waterbury Open in the cult classic 1996 movie have drawn similarities due to their loud blonde hair and youthfulness.

While Zalatoris himself wasn't in the film -- the actor's real name is Jared Van Snellenberg -- it didn't stop Adam Sandler from reaching out to wish him well on Sunday.

"Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud," he said on Twitter.