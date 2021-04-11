Hideki Matsuyama races into Masters lead ahead of final day

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 7:10 AM ET, Sun April 11, 2021

An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday&#39;s final round.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded to suspend play on April 10.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded to suspend play on April 10.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round on April 10.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round on April 10.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole on Friday, April 9. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole on Friday, April 9. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
People spread out from one another as they watch Tommy Fleetwood putt on the 16th green on April 9.
Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament