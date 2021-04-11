Hideki Matsuyama races into Masters lead ahead of final day

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded to suspend play on April 10. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round on April 10. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole on Friday, April 9. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend. Hide Caption 6 of 24