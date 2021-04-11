Hideki Matsuyama races into Masters lead ahead of final day

The 2021 Masters golf tournament
An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded to suspend play on April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round on April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole on Friday, April 9. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament