Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 8:29 PM ET, Sun April 11, 2021

Hideki Matsuyama puts on the champion&#39;s green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, becoming the first Japanese man to win a golf major.
Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning the Masters on April 11.
Matsuyama lines up a putt with his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, on the 18th green.
Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round on April 11.
Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.
Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.
Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on Sunday, April 11.
