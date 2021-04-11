Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Hideki Matsuyama puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, becoming the first Japanese man to win a golf major.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning the Masters on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama lines up a putt with his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, on the 18th green.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.