Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on Sunday, April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning the Masters on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament