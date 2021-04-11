Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 7:33 PM ET, Sun April 11, 2021

Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on Sunday, April 11.
Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on Sunday, April 11.
Japan&#39;s Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning the Masters on April 11.
Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round on April 11.
Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.
Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.
An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday&#39;s final round.
