Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters, becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Hideki Matsuyama puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, becoming the first Japanese man to win a golf major. Hide Caption 1 of 31

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning the Masters on April 11. Hide Caption 2 of 31

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Matsuyama lines up a putt with his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, on the 18th green. Hide Caption 3 of 31

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round on April 11. Hide Caption 4 of 31

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11. Hide Caption 5 of 31

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole. Hide Caption 6 of 31