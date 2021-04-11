Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on April 11. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.

Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.

An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.

Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round.

Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10.