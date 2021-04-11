Hideki Matsuyama wins the 2021 Masters becoming first Japanese man to win golf major

The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Kevin Na plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on April 11.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
An attendant adjusts the scores of golfers from behind a leaderboard during round three of the Masters on Saturday, April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matsuyama finished with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Spectators walk to cover as play is suspended due to inclement weather on April 10.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded to suspend play on April 10.