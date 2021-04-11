Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star, scores on NWSL debut

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, marked her professional soccer debut with a goal on Saturday, although her Washington Spirit side were beaten 3-2 by North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player ever drafted in the league as the second overall pick in 2021, came on in the 55th minute for Kumi Yokoyama and scored five minutes later with a neat side-footed finish.

Yokoyama had opened the scoring for Spirit but Kristen Hamilton replied for the hosts. Jessica McDonald and Merritt Mathias struck to make it 3-1 for the hosts, before Rodman pulled one back at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Dennis Rodman won five league championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Speaking to the US media last week, Trinity Rodman said her mother Michelle is her role model, although everyone asks about her famous father.

