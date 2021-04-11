21 Chinese miners trapped by underground flood in Xinjiang coal mine

(CNN) Eight miners have been rescued and 21 remain trapped in a coal mine that flooded in northwest China's Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.

A part of the mine flooded leading to power outages just after 6 p.m. local time Saturday when 29 miners were working at the mine located in Xinjiang's Hutubi county, the report said.

In a separate report, state media outlet Global Times said 12 of the miners who remain trapped have been located in the mine as of Sunday and are expected to be rescued, while a further nine workers have not been located.

Rescue workers stand near a banner which reads "home is waiting for your return" at the entrance to a flooded coal mine in Hutubi county in Xinjiang on Sunday.

Chinese mines are among the deadliest in the world.

Ten gold miners were confirmed dead in January following an explosion in a mine in China's coastal Shandong province.

