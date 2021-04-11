St. Vincent suffers power outage after La Soufrière volcano erupts

(CNN) There has been a massive power outage on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent where La Soufrière volcano began erupting Friday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization reported Sunday.

"Day no 3 and everything looks like a battle zone. Dreary morning with the ash beginning to harden on the ground due to overnight showers. Many homes still without water and electricity," NEMO said in one of a series of tweets.

Volcanic ash has been continuing to fall and there are warnings of more danger ahead.

"Pyroclastic flows" at La Soufriere could possibly cause destruction and devastation of areas close to the volcano, according to NEMO.

Pyroclastic flows "contain a high-density mix of hot lava blocks, pumice, ash and volcanic gas. They move at very high speed down volcanic slopes, typically following valleys," according to the USGS and "destroy nearly everything in their path."