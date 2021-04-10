Prince Charles pays tribute to his father Prince Philip

(CNN) Prince Charles on Saturday paid tribute to his late father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a pre-recorded message.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," Prince Charles said. "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at the age of 99. He was the nation's longest-serving consort -- a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch.

His long-standing funeral plans had been adapted to respect certain Covid-19 restrictions, with all the usual elements that involve contact with the public removed.

