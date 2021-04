(CNN) Before Clarissa Rankin goes out on a job, a few things need to be in order. First up, a morning meditation. ("Dealing in transportation, you have to be calm to be a great driver," she says.) Then, she heads to the yard to hitch up Sparkle, her 2019 Freightliner Cascadia. Sparkle's a big girl: With a full load, the truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds.]