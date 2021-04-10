One dead and two deputies shot in an altercation outside of a Utah jail

(CNN) Two sheriff's deputies were shot and an individual involved in an altercation with the deputies was killed outside the Salt Lake County Metro Jail in Utah on Saturday.

The individual, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said during a press briefing. Both deputies have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

One deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the face and the other is in critical condition after being shot in the eye, she said.

The deputies were part of a campus security team at the jail when an altercation began in a grassy area by the parking lot around 10:30 a.m., Rivera told reporters.

Rivera said it was unclear what led to the altercation. An officer-involved critical incident team has been called to investigate the shooting, she said.

