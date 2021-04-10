A Texas man ran from Disneyland to Disney World. Here's why

(CNN) A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in Southern California to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Don Muchow, 59, started his goal of running across the United States in February 2020. He didn't have a specific plan involving both Disney parks, but Muchow told CNN affiliate WESH t hat after a conversation with a friend he decided to include them.

"He said, "So I assume you're running from Disneyland to Disney World?" And I actually hadn't thought about it that way," he said.

Muchow started long-distance running to bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes, a disease he has been living with since 1972, according to his website.

He hoped to finish the daunting feat by May, but as we all know, Covid-19 had other plans.

