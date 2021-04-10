Video shows lightning shatter a tree outside of a high school

(CNN) The National Weather Service says, "When thunder roars, go indoors" for a reason.

Video posted on the US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin Facebook page shows lightning strike a pine tree Thursday. You can see the tree light up down the middle, shatter, and plummet to the ground in pieces.

The tree was outside of Wautoma High School in Wautoma, Wisconsin.

The school's principal, Jennifer Johnson, told CNN affiliate WLUK the strike happened just before 8:30 a.m., as ninth and tenth grade students were getting ready to take the ACT Aspire test. She said the students were distracted but excited to see the act of Mother Nature.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to the school, Johnson said.