Police and volunteers search for LSU student who has been missing for days

(CNN) Police and volunteers are searching for a Louisiana State University freshman who has been missing since Tuesday, the school said.

Kori Gauthier's car was found unoccupied at the scene of an accident on the Mississippi River bridge on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, according to LSU . The Louisiana Department of Transportation confirmed there was an accident early Wednesday morning on the I-10 bridge that shut down two lanes of traffic.

Citing the Baton Rouge Police Department, CNN affiliate WAFB reported that Gauthier's car appeared to be abandoned, left running on the bridge.

"Once officers got to the scene, they found Gauthier's personal belongings -- including her phone -- inside and they had her car towed to a junkyard," WAFB reported.

The search for Gauthier continues in cooperation with law enforcement officials and volunteers, LSU said in a statement Saturday. The school's police department has been in touch with Gauthier's parents, and they are sharing details with them privately, LSU said.

