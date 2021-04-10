Jefferson Davis' chair, stolen from an Alabama cemetery, has been recovered and 2 people have been arrested

(CNN) New Orleans Police have arrested two people in connection with the theft from an Alabama cemetery of a chair previously owned by Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.

Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested for the theft of the chair, the New Orleans Police Department said in a press release sent to CNN. They are facing charges for possession of stolen property in New Orleans, the release says. Both are currently out on bail.

The department is also searching for an additional person in connection with the theft.

The concrete chair, which the NOPD said is valued at $500,000, was taken in March from Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office in Alabama had asked the NOPD for assistance in recovering the chair.

Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested for the theft of the chair, the NOPD said.

The NOPD detectives received a tip that the chair was at a location in the city, and it was recovered on Thursday, according to the statement. The chair will be returned to the cemetery in Selma, the NOPD said in the statement.

Read More