Maryland inmates can now earn a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University

(CNN) Georgetown University has announced a new program that will allow some Maryland prison inmates to earn bachelor's degrees.

The Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) will lead the five-year program. It will choose its first 25 students in the fall 2021 semester. By the program's end, at least 125 inmates within the Maryland prison system will have earned bachelor's degrees from the private university in Washington.

"There is a great deal of research showing that prison education reduces costs, makes communities safer and greatly improves the lives of participants and their families," PJI director Marc Howard told CNN.

"We believe that incarcerated people have value and potential, and we expect that our program will help them grow and thrive, thereby setting an example for their communities and our society overall."

Georgetown and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) signed a memorandum of understanding on March 17, the first step to making the program a reality, PJI said in a news release

