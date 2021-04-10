A California town is paying its homeless to clean their encampment sites

(CNN) A pilot project in a California town is paying homeless residents to tidy up their living areas, and it's changing the culture of the city.

The idea stemmed from a conversation with one of the city's police sergeants, said Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for Elk Grove, a city of 174,000 people located 15 miles south of Sacramento.

"We got together to talk about homelessness, and from my prospective I wanted to build better relationships with people who were experience homelessness, and he wanted to address some of the complaints that come to his officers," Bontrager told CNN.

The number one complaint surrounding homelessness was the amount of trash.

"Our public works staff were previously doing cleanups out at encampment sites ... and just spending a lot of time and money doing it. We also wanted a way to reduce interactions at the early stages of Covid," she said.

Read More