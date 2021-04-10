Brooklyn man arrested after alleged involvement in three anti-Asian hate crime incidents within a month

(CNN) A Brooklyn, New York, resident was charged earlier this week with a series of hate crimes in connection with three violent incidents against Asian New Yorkers within a month, according to the New York Police Department.

Court records show 23 charges against Joseph Russo, 28, stemming from the three incidents, ranging from felony charges of assault and criminal negligence as a hate crime to lesser menacing and harassment charges.

CNN has reached out for comment to a Legal Aid Society attorney, reportedly representing Russo. CNN was unable to immediately reach a member of Russo's family for comment.

The first incident occurred on March 5, when Russo allegedly pushed a 64-year old Asian female to the ground, which caused pain to the left side of her body. Russo then walked away.

On the morning of March 22, Russo allegedly pulled the hair of a 32-year-old Asian woman, "causing pain to her head and neck," police said, adding that "no words were exchanged during the incident and no property was removed."