Hometown pitcher throws the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history

(CNN) Pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history on Friday night, as San Diego defeated the Texas Rangers 3-0 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Padres, who started playing in 1969, were the only team in Major League Baseball to have never thrown a no-hitter.

Musgrove struck out 10 and only allowed one base runner when he hit Joey Gallo, which prevented a perfect game.

Afterward, Musgrove told reporters he was aware he had no hits late in the game but figured his pitch count was too high to continue.

Musgrove, second from left, is mobbed by teammates after pitching a no-hitter.

"I was kind of at peace with the idea that I'd go six, seven shutout innings hitless and then hand it over to the pen and see if they could finish it off," he said. "I looked up at the scoreboard to see what (the) pitch count was, and I was at, like, 67, and I was like, we've got some room to work with."

