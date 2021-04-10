Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win the Grand National

(CNN) Rachael Blackmore made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times.

The Irish rider rode the 11-1-shot horse, trained by Henry de Bromhead, at the famous race at England's Aintree Racecourse to a victory by six-and-a-half lengths.

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human," the 31-year-old told ITV Racing afterward.

Previously, the closest any woman had come to winning the Grand National was Katie Walsh's third-place finish onboard Seabass in 2012.

De Bromhead also trained runner-up Balko Des Flos. Any Second Now was third, with Burrows Saint fourth.

Read More