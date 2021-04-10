The United Arab Emirates has announced its first female astronaut

(CNN) A woman has made history in the United Arab Emirates as the country's first female astronaut.

She was chosen with Mohammed Al-Mulla, two of over 4,000 candidates who applied to the program, Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, said.

She is an engineer at the National Petroleum Construction Company.

"Her passion in space began at a young age, as she enjoyed going to stargazing events," the video said. "She lives by the motto of 'Do what makes you happy.'"

Al-Mulla, born in 1988, is a commercial pilot and works as a pilot for Dubai Police, where he is also the head of their training division, according to the space center.

The two will train with NASA for future space exploration, Sheikh Mohammed said.